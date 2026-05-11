Tamil Nadu Govt-Opposition Clash Over Sangeet Choice Ahead Of Govt. Setup

The new government in Tamil Nadu is only a day old, and already clashes between the regime and its allies are brewing. The Chief of the Tamil Maanila Congress party (TMC), Tholin Thurumaavalvan, has started being divisive against the regime, even before the total takeover of power. Tholin protested against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vadiy soorai pazhithai (Tamil Tiger)--also known as Vaiko--at the oath-taking ceremony on his insistence that 'Vande Matram' should be played before the National Anthem.

तमिलनाडु में नई सरकार बने अभी एक दिन ही हुआ है और अभी से ही टीवीके और उसके सहायक दलों के बीच मतभेद शुरू हो गए हैं.

विजय की पार्टी को समर्थन देने वाली VCK के चीफ थोल थिरुमावलवन ही थलपति विजय की निंदा करते दिख रहे हैं. और पढ़ेंथिरुमावलवन ने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पहले 'वंदे मातरम' गाने को लेकर विजय की आलोचना की है. उन्होंने कहा कि परंपरा के मुताबिक, तमिलनाडु के सरकारी कार्यक्रमों में 'तमिल थाई वलथु' सबसे पहले गाया जाता है. वीसीके चीफ ने आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि लेकिन विजय के समारोह में सबसे पहले 'वंदे मातरम' बजाया गया.

इसके बाद राष्ट्रगान हुआ. फिर 'तमिल थाई वलथु' गाया गया. उन्होंने पूछा, 'क्या गवर्नर की इच्छा के मुताबिक ऐसा किया गया या शायद सिर्फ उन्हें खुश करने के लिए.

''वंदे मातरम' को तरजीह देने पर जताई आपत्तिVCK प्रमुख ने विजय की पार्टी TVK की विचारधारा पर भी सवाल उठाए और सफाई भी मांगी. उन्होंने कहा, 'वंदे मातरम जैसे गीत को, जिस पर अक्सर धार्मिक रंग के आरोप लगते हैं, शपथ ग्रहण में तरजीह देना चिंताजनक है. इस हरकत से उन सहयोगी दलों को भी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ रही है जिन्होंने विजय का साथ दिया. इससे समर्थकों के बीच बेचैनी पैदा हुई है.

' उन्होंने कहा, 'सीएम को बताना चाहिए कि क्या भविष्य में भी वंदे मातरम को ही तरजीह दी जाएगी या तमिल राज्य गीत को उसका पुराना सम्मान वापस मिलेगा





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Tamil Nadu Government Opposition Disagreement Ally Blow Up Vande Matram Government Program National Anthem Tamil Tiger

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