Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directs officials for seamless NEET (UG) Re-Examination

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting to oversee the preparations for the NEET (UG) Re-Examination and directed officials to reinforce the safety, transparency, and integrity of the exam process. Addressing the recent nit paper leak case, he demanded stringent action against those responsible and insisted on providing adequate arrangements for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on preparations for the NEET (UG) Re-Examination and directed officials to ensure a secure, transparent and foolproof process under strict security protocols.

He said all shortcomings identified in the previous exam can be rectified and that all flaws and irregularities in the exam would be fully resolved. The minister emphasized the need to provide adequate arrangements for students including transportation, drinking water, and other necessary facilities to strengthen trust in the exam process. Addressing the question of nit paper leak, he demanded stringent action against those responsible.

The National Testing Agency, which conducted the exam, cancelled it due to irregularities and planned to re-examine the exam on 21 June 2023. The minister announced that the next NTA Exam will be conducted on a computer-based platform, addressing the recurring issue of paper leak in NEET exams. The CBI has also increased its investigation into nit paper leak allegation





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NEET-UG Re-Examination Correcting Shortcomings Ensuring Safety Sanctioning Irregularities Providing Necessary Facilities

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