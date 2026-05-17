United Arab Emirates Drone Attack at Nuclear Plant

A drone attack at a nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates caused a fire, but there was no damage to the internal parts of the plant and the nuclear security level remained normal. The plant's operation was not affected by the attack, and there were no casualties reported. The drone crashed into a generator outside the plant's security perimeter, causing the fire. The responsibility for the attack has not been claimed by any party, and the UAE authorities have not directly blamed anyone for it. However, the UAE had earlier accused Iran of targeting its energy facilities.

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के बराका परमाणु ऊर्जा संयंत्र के पास ड्रोन हमले के कारण आग लग गई। अबू धाबी के अधिकारियों ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इस हमले में संयंत्र के अंदरूनी हिस्से को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ और रेडियोलॉजिकल सुरक्षा स्तर सामान्य बने हुए हैं। संयंत्र का संचालन भी बिना किसी रुकावट के जारी है और इस हमले में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। अबू धाबी मीडिया कार्यालय ने बताया कि ड्रोन संयंत्र के आंतरिक सुरक्षा घेरे के बाहर स्थित एक जेनरेटर पर गिरा, जिससे आग लगी। इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी किसी भी पक्ष ने तुरंत नहीं ली है और यूएई अधिकारियों ने भी इसके लिए किसी को सीधे तौर पर जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया है। हालांकि पहले यूएई ने ईरान पर अपने ऊर्जा ठिकानों को निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया था। अंतरराष्ट्रीय परमाणु ऊर्जा एजेंसी ने कहा है कि वह इस पूरे घटनाक्रम पर करीबी नजर रखे हुए है। एजेंसी ने इस घटना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए निगरानी जारी रखने की बात कही है.

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के बराका परमाणु ऊर्जा संयंत्र के पास ड्रोन हमले के कारण आग लग गई। अबू धाबी के अधिकारियों ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इस हमले में संयंत्र के अंदरूनी हिस्से को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ और रेडियोलॉजिकल सुरक्षा स्तर सामान्य बने हुए हैं। संयंत्र का संचालन भी बिना किसी रुकावट के जारी है और इस हमले में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। अबू धाबी मीडिया कार्यालय ने बताया कि ड्रोन संयंत्र के आंतरिक सुरक्षा घेरे के बाहर स्थित एक जेनरेटर पर गिरा, जिससे आग लगी। इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी किसी भी पक्ष ने तुरंत नहीं ली है और यूएई अधिकारियों ने भी इसके लिए किसी को सीधे तौर पर जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया है। हालांकि पहले यूएई ने ईरान पर अपने ऊर्जा ठिकानों को निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया था। अंतरराष्ट्रीय परमाणु ऊर्जा एजेंसी ने कहा है कि वह इस पूरे घटनाक्रम पर करीबी नजर रखे हुए है। एजेंसी ने इस घटना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए निगरानी जारी रखने की बात कही है





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United Arab Emirates Drone Attack Nuclear Plant Fire Damage Nuclear Security Level Operation Casualties Drone Attack Generator Fire Responsibility UAE Iran Accusation Nuclear Facilities Drone Attack Fire Nuclear Security Level Operation Casualties Drone Attack Generator Fire Responsibility UAE Iran Accusation Nuclear Facilities

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