UAE Drone Attack: Mid-East Tensions Escalate After Attack on Nuclear Energy Plant

Drones attacked UAE nuclear energy plant. US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reach peace agreement urgently. Mid-East tensions are spiking and becoming very dangerous. UAE said drone came from Western border but none of this info was given. US and Israeli warplanes kill 8 Palestinians and three relief workers in Gaza. ISIS Commander and daughter died in Balbehq.

यूएई के बराका न्यूक्लियर प्लांट के पास ड्रोन हमला हुआ, जिसके बाद मिडिल-ईस्ट में तनाव बढ़ता नजर आया है। उधर, ट्रंप ने ईरान को चेताया है कि जल्द से जल्द समझौता लेना होगा।Mid-East में जारी तनाव अब बेहद खतरनाक मोड़ पर पहुंचता दिखाई दे रहा है। UAE के बराका न्यूक्लियर पावर प्लांट के पास ड्रोन हमले और आग लगने की घटना ने पूरे खाड़ी क्षेत्र की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान को कड़ी चेतावनी देते हुए कहा है कि वॉशिंगटन के साथ शांति समझौते के लिए वक्त तेजी से गुजर रहा है, तेहरान को जल्द से जल्द फैसला लेना होगा। चीन से वापस आने के बाद, ट्रंप ने सुरक्षा अधिकारियों के साथ एक मीटिंग भी की है।Sunday morning, drone attack on UAE nuclear energy plant.

Explosion and fire at the plant attack the midst of attempts to halt Iran-Israel confrontation and the threat of tension in the region. Mesaafahan or not UAE blamed no one and no group has accepted responsibility





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