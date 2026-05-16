UIDAI FAQs: mAadhaar App Rittering As Soon As Possible

The Aadhaar App, used for various services related to the Aadhaar card, is about to be retired or discontinued. As an alternative, use the new Aadhaar app. The reason for retirement has not been communicated. It is estimated that the Aadhaar App was launched quite some time ago and its interface is outdated. With the advancement of technology, there have been many technical issues.

m Aadhaar App : UIDAI ने बताया है कि है जल्द ही mAadhaar ऐप रिटायर यानी बंद होने वाला है। इसलिए लोगों को नए आधार ऐप पर स्विच करना चाहिए। UIDAI ने इसका कोई कारण नहीं दिया है। नए आधार ऐप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर और ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अगर आप mAadhaar ऐप का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपके लिए एक जरूरी जानकारी है। UIDAI ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट से ट्वीट करके बताया है कि mAadhaar ऐप जल्द रिटायर यानी बंद होने वाला है। ट्वीट में बताया गया है कि mAadhaar ऐप जल्द ही रिटायर होने जा रहा है। अब यूजर्स को नए आधार ऐप पर स्विच करना चाहिए। यहां उन्हें ज्यादा स्मार्ट, तेज और सुरक्षित डिजिटल सफर का एक्पीरियंस मिलेगा। आइये, जानें नया आधार ऐप कैसे इंस्टॉल कर सकते हैं। UIDAI ने अपने ट्वीट में यह तो नहीं बताया कि ऐप को रिटायर क्यों किया जा रहा है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है क्यो काफी समय पहले लॉन्च किया गया था। इसका इंटरफेस भी पुराना हो चुका है। बढ़ती टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ इसमें कई तकनीकी दिक्कतें आ रही थीं। आज के समय में साइबर फ्रॉड और डेटा सिक्योरिटी एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती बन चुके हैं। ऐसे में UIDAI ने पुराने ऐप को बंद करके का फैसला लिया ताकि लोग सिर्फ नया आधार ऐप का इस्तेमाल करें। आधार कार्ड की सर्विसेस के लिए अगर आप अपने फोन में mAadhaar ऐप का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं तो बता दें कि UIDAI ने एक्स पर ट्वीट करके बताया है कि यह ऐप जल्द ही बंद होने वाला है। इसलिए लोगों को अब नए आधार ऐप का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। QR आधारित नया आधार ऐप शेयरिंग से लेकर बेहतर प्राइवेसी और आधार सेवाओं तक आसानी से पहुंचने के लिए बेहतर ऑप्शन है। नए ऐप को डाउनलोड करने से पहले ध्यान रखें की डेवलपर का नाम ' UIDAI ' ही हो। ताकि आप किसी फर्जी ऐप के चक्कर में ना फंस जाएं.

mAadhaar App: UIDAI ने बताया है कि है जल्द ही mAadhaar ऐप रिटायर यानी बंद होने वाला है। इसलिए लोगों को नए आधार ऐप पर स्विच करना चाहिए। UIDAI ने इसका कोई कारण नहीं दिया है। नए आधार ऐप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर और ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अगर आप mAadhaar ऐप का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपके लिए एक जरूरी जानकारी है। UIDAI ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट से ट्वीट करके बताया है कि mAadhaar ऐप जल्द रिटायर यानी बंद होने वाला है। ट्वीट में बताया गया है कि mAadhaar ऐप जल्द ही रिटायर होने जा रहा है। अब यूजर्स को नए आधार ऐप पर स्विच करना चाहिए। यहां उन्हें ज्यादा स्मार्ट, तेज और सुरक्षित डिजिटल सफर का एक्पीरियंस मिलेगा। आइये, जानें नया आधार ऐप कैसे इंस्टॉल कर सकते हैं।UIDAI ने अपने ट्वीट में यह तो नहीं बताया कि ऐप को रिटायर क्यों किया जा रहा है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है क्यो काफी समय पहले लॉन्च किया गया था। इसका इंटरफेस भी पुराना हो चुका है। बढ़ती टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ इसमें कई तकनीकी दिक्कतें आ रही थीं। आज के समय में साइबर फ्रॉड और डेटा सिक्योरिटी एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती बन चुके हैं। ऐसे में UIDAI ने पुराने ऐप को बंद करके का फैसला लिया ताकि लोग सिर्फ नया आधार ऐप का इस्तेमाल करें। आधार कार्ड की सर्विसेस के लिए अगर आप अपने फोन में mAadhaar ऐप का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं तो बता दें कि UIDAI ने एक्स पर ट्वीट करके बताया है कि यह ऐप जल्द ही बंद होने वाला है। इसलिए लोगों को अब नए आधार ऐप का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। QR आधारित नया आधार ऐप शेयरिंग से लेकर बेहतर प्राइवेसी और आधार सेवाओं तक आसानी से पहुंचने के लिए बेहतर ऑप्शन है। नए ऐप को डाउनलोड करने से पहले ध्यान रखें की डेवलपर का नाम 'UIDAI' ही हो। ताकि आप किसी फर्जी ऐप के चक्कर में ना फंस जाएं





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