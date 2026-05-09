UP Home Guard Salary, Perks, Job Role, Responsibilities - Know the Details

UP Home Guard Salary: होमगार्ड को प्रतिदिन ₹600/- रुपये का भुगतान किया जाता है। मान लीजिए कि अगर होमगार्ड को महीने के 30 दिन ड्यूटी के लिए बुलाया जाता है तो उन्हें 18,000/- रुपये वेतन मिलेगा। इसके अलावा, राज्य सरकार उन्हें समय-समय पर मंहगाई भत्ता भी देती है.

UP Home Guard Monthly Salary 2026: यूपी में होमगार्ड की भर्ती काफी चर्चा में है। 41 हजार से अधिक पदों पर लिखित परीक्षा संपन्न हो गई है। अब अगले चरण की तैयारी हो रही है। ऐसे में जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इस भर्ती में अप्लाई किया है या जो होमगार्ड की नौकरी के बारे में जानना चाहते हैं उनके मन में इस पद के काम और सैलरी को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल आते रहते हैं। होमगार्ड को सैलरी कितनी मिलती है?

यूपी होमगार्ड वेतन के अलावा कौन से भत्ते मिलते हैं? उनका काम क्या होता है? उनपर क्या जिम्मेदारियां होती हैं? यहां जानें यूपी में होमगार्ड की नौकर





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UP Home Guard Salary UP Home Guard Perks Home Guard Job Role Home Guard Responsibilities Home Guard Eligibility Home Guard Selection Process Home Guard Physical Standards Home Guard Running Test

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