UPPSC Civil Service Prelim Exam 2026 in Jharkhand: Security Arrangements, Exam Timings and Exemptions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi, has organized the Civil Service (Prelim) Exam-2026 in Raipur. Strict security arrangements have been made in Jharkhand to ensure a peaceful, filmy-free, and systematic conduct of the exam for 36 stations.

रांची में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2026 के लिए कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। परीक्षा केंद्रों के 200 मीटर की परिधि में निषेधाज्ञा लागू की गई है। परीक्षा प्रथम पाली में पूर्वाह्न 9:30 बजे से 11:30 बजे तक तथा द्वितीय पाली में अपराह्न 2:30 बजे से 4:30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी और पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। अनुमंडल दंडाधिकारी ने निषेधाज्ञा जारी की है। निषेधाज्ञा के अनुसार परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास पांच या उससे अधिक व्यक्तियों के एकत्र होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र, अस्त्र-शस्त्र, हरवे हथियार इत्यादि लेकर चलने, बैठने या आमसभा आयोजित करने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा है। हालांकि सरकारी कार्य में लगे पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारी इससे मुक्त रहेंगे। यह निषेधाज्ञा 24 मई को प्रातः 6:30 बजे से अपराह्न 7:30 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगी। झारखंड में सूखे से निपटने के लिए कृषि मंत्री ने कसी कमर, विभाग के अधिकारियों को सौंपा गया का.

रांची में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2026 के लिए कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। परीक्षा केंद्रों के 200 मीटर की परिधि में निषेधाज्ञा लागू की गई है। परीक्षा प्रथम पाली में पूर्वाह्न 9:30 बजे से 11:30 बजे तक तथा द्वितीय पाली में अपराह्न 2:30 बजे से 4:30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी और पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। अनुमंडल दंडाधिकारी ने निषेधाज्ञा जारी की है। निषेधाज्ञा के अनुसार परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास पांच या उससे अधिक व्यक्तियों के एकत्र होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र, अस्त्र-शस्त्र, हरवे हथियार इत्यादि लेकर चलने, बैठने या आमसभा आयोजित करने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा है। हालांकि सरकारी कार्य में लगे पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारी इससे मुक्त रहेंगे। यह निषेधाज्ञा 24 मई को प्रातः 6:30 बजे से अपराह्न 7:30 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगी। झारखंड में सूखे से निपटने के लिए कृषि मंत्री ने कसी कमर, विभाग के अधिकारियों को सौंपा गया का





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UPPSC Civil Service Prelim Exam 2026 In Raipur Security Arrangements Exam Timings Exemptions

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