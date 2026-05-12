UPSC NEET 2026 Exam Canceled Due to Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 due to paper leak. The question paper leaked a day before the exam.__The question paper leaked information to the NTA, forcing them to cancel exams instantly. Investigation revealed that around 600 out of 720 questions in NEET were from the leaked paper. The paper apparently circulated among students, parents, career counselors and other test seekers via WhatsApp, social media and instant messaging apps __ The case is being investigated by the CBI and other law enforcement agencies.

देश की सबसे बड़ी मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट यूजी 2026 को लेकर बड़ा फैसला सामने आया है. नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने परीक्षा को रद्द कर दिया है.

परीक्षा रद्द होने के पीछे पेपर लीक का मामला बताया जा रहा है. जानकारी के अनुसार परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले ही प्रश्नपत्र लीक होने के सबूत एनटीए को मिले, जिसके बाद एजेंसी ने तत्काल प्रभाव से परीक्षा निरस्त करने का निर्णय लिया. एनटीए के मुताबिक इस बार नीट यूजी परीक्षा में करीब 22 लाख छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए थे. परीक्षा देशभर के विभिन्न राज्यों में बनाए गए परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित की गई थी.

परीक्षा संपन्न होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया और कई मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म पर पेपर वायरल होने की शिकायतें सामने आई थीं. शुरुआती जांच में कुछ सवाल परीक्षा के वास्तविक प्रश्नपत्र से मेल खाते पाए गए, जिसके बाद मामला गंभीर हो गया. मास्टरमाइंड पेपर लीक मामले में मनीष यादव और अविनाश लांबा नाम के दो लोगों को मुख्य सरगना माना जा रहा है. जांच एजेंसियों ने अभी आधिकारिक तौर पर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है.

जांच में सामने आया कि दोनों आरोपियों के नेटवर्क के जरिए प्रश्नपत्र परीक्षा से पहले कुछ लोगों तक पहुंचाया गया था. साथ ही राज्य police की स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (SOG) टीम जांच में जुटी हुई है





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