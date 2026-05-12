US Admission Decline: President Trump's Policies Impact Foreign Student Numbers

The US is gradually losing its shine as the craze for studying here is declining among students. A report reveals that the declining admission of foreign students in the US is due to the policies of President Donald Trump. The five major decisions taken by President Trump regarding foreign students are: 1. H-1B Visa Rules: The H-1B work visa for foreign students was expected to be easily available after graduation. However, the lottery has ended, and the selection is based on salary. This has made it difficult for students to obtain H-1B visas. 2. OPT and STEM-OPT Uncertainty: OPT and STEM-OPT are job opportunities for foreign students. However, the Trump administration has indicated that they may be terminated. This means that students may have to return to their home countries after graduation. 3. Proposal to Eliminate D/S: The Trump administration proposed eliminating the 'D/S' (Dissertation or Research) status for foreign students. This would mean that students would only be granted a visa for a specific period, and if their course is not completed within that period, they would have to extend it. 4. Increased Visa Application Fees and Social Media Checks: The F-1 student visa fee has been increased by the Trump administration. In addition, social media checks are being conducted before issuing visas. If any irregularities are found, the visa may be rejected. 5. H-1B Visa Rules: The H-1B visa rules have been tightened by the Trump administration. The lottery for H-1B visas has ended, and the selection is based on salary. This has made it difficult for foreign students to obtain H-1B visas. The decline in foreign student admissions in the US is a cause for concern. This is because these institutions rely on foreign students for their financial stability. If the policies of the Trump administration continue to be implemented, it may have a negative impact on the reputation of the US as a center of excellence in education.

US Admission Decline: Higher Education for the Most Popular Countries, Including the US, Attracts Millions of Foreign Students . However, the US is gradually losing its shine as the craze for studying here is declining among students.

A report reveals that the declining admission of foreign students in the US is due to the policies of President Donald Trump. According to a study by the International Education Organization (NAFSA) and other education groups, the average number of foreign students admitted to US colleges has decreased by 20% compared to last year's spring intake.

The report also mentions that 62% of colleges have reported a decrease in both bachelor's and master's level admissions in the spring of 2025 compared to this year. The decline in foreign student admissions is attributed to the strict visa rules and policy changes implemented by the Trump administration. The US colleges have expressed concern about the economic impact of the decline in foreign student numbers on their financial stability.

The five major decisions taken by President Trump regarding foreign students are: 1. H-1B Visa Rules: The H-1B work visa for foreign students was expected to be easily available after graduation.

However, the lottery has ended, and the selection is based on salary. This has made it difficult for students to obtain H-1B visas. 2. OPT and STEM-OPT Uncertainty: OPT and STEM-OPT are job opportunities for foreign students.

However, the Trump administration has indicated that they may be terminated. This means that students may have to return to their home countries after graduation. 3. Proposal to Eliminate D/S: The Trump administration proposed eliminating the 'D/S' (Dissertation or Research) status for foreign students. This would mean that students would only be granted a visa for a specific period, and if their course is not completed within that period, they would have to extend it. 4.

Increased Visa Application Fees and Social Media Checks: The F-1 student visa fee has been increased by the Trump administration. In addition, social media checks are being conducted before issuing visas. If any irregularities are found, the visa may be rejected. 5. H-1B Visa Rules: The H-1B visa rules have been tightened by the Trump administration.

The lottery for H-1B visas has ended, and the selection is based on salary. This has made it difficult for foreign students to obtain H-1B visas. The decline in foreign student admissions in the US is a cause for concern. This is because these institutions rely on foreign students for their financial stability.

If the policies of the Trump administration continue to be implemented, it may have a negative impact on the reputation of the US as a center of excellence in education





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US Admission Decline President Trump Foreign Student Numbers H-1B Visa Rules OPT And STEM-OPT Uncertainty Proposal To Eliminate D/S Increased Visa Application Fees And Social Med H-1B Visa Rules US Colleges Education Trump Administration Foreign Students US Reputation

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