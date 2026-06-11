US-Iran Tensions Escalate: US Strikes Back Against Iran, Tensions Rise in the Gulf

The US and Iran have escalated their tensions, with the US launching strikes against Iran in response to Iran's closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The situation has led to increased tensions in the Gulf region, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict.

ईरान की सैन्य कमान ने होर्मुज स्ट्रेट को बंद करने का ऐलान करते हुए किसी भी जहाज को निशाना बनाने की चेतावनी दी है। वहीं, अमेरिकी सेना ने जवाबी हमले शुरू कर दिए हैं, जिससे पूरे खाड़ी क्षेत्र में तनाव बढ़ गया है। अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच टकराव एक बार फिर तेज हो गया है। ईरान की शीर्ष संयुक्त सैन्य कमान ने गुरुवार को होर्मुज स्ट्रेट को पूरी तरह बंद करने का ऐलान कर दिया। ईरान ने चेतावनी दी है कि अब तेल टैंकरों और कारोबारी जहाजों समेत कोई भी पोत इस रणनीतिक जलमार्ग से गुजरने की कोशिश करेगा तो उस पर हमला किया जाएगा। होर्मुज स्ट्रेट दुनिया के सबसे अहम समुद्री व्यापारिक मार्गों में से एक है, जहां से वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति का बड़ा हिस्सा गुजरता है। ऐसे में होर्मुज से शुरू लड़ाई, पूरा मिडिल ईस्ट फिर बना बदलापुर.





AajTak / 🏆 5. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Missile Attacks Bandar Abbas Kangavar Cirec American-Iranian Naval Clashes Self-Defense Strikes Iranian Threats Middle East Tensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Conflict: दो हफ्ते में ईरान पर 'पूरी जीत' का दावा, ट्रंप बोले- परमाणु समझौते के लिए तैयार है तेहरानTrump predicts US will achieve 'total victory' over Iran within two weeks - US-Iran Conflict: दो हफ्ते में ईरान पर 'पूरी जीत' का दावा, ट्रंप बोले- परमाणु समझौते के लिए तैयार है

Read more »

US-Iran tensions: Apache helicopter crash near Hormuz Strait, both pilots safeUS Central Command confirmed that an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during a patrol mission near the Strait of Hormuz. Both pilots were rescued within two hours and are stable. President Trump claimed the helicopter was shot down by Iranian forces, but the incident is under investigation. For the first time, a defense operation was conducted using an unmanned surface vessel.

Read more »

US-Iran War: ‘अगर सुरक्षित रहना चाहते हैं तो हमारा क्षेत्र छोड़ दे’, ईरान ने अमेरिका को दी धमकी | Iran Us Tensions Abbas Araghchi Warning Persian GulfIran US Conflict: ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अरागची ने अमेरिका को फारस की खाड़ी छोड़ने की चेतावनी दी है। वहीं, अमेरिकी सेना ने अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर गिराए जाने के बाद ईरान के खिलाफ आत्मरक्षा में सैन्य कार्रवाई शुरू करने का दावा किया है।

Read more »

ईरान ने US नेवी के 5वें बेड़े पर किया हमला, जॉर्डन में अमेरिकी बेस को भी बनाया निशाना - iran guards attack us fifth fleet in bahrain after us strikes on iranईरान के रिवोल्यूशनरी गार्ड्स ने अमेरिकी हमलों के जवाब में बहरीन में अमेरिकी फिफ्थ फ्लीट और जॉर्डन में अमेरिकी बेस पर हमला किया। अमेरिका ने होर्मुज स्ट्रेट में हेलीकॉप्टर गिराए जाने के बाद आत्मरक्षा में ईरान पर हमले का दावा किया था।

Read more »

ईरान ने अमेरिका के 22 ठिकानों पर मिसाइल और ड्रोन हमले किए, अमेरिका ने ईरान पर हवाई हमले शुरू किए हैंIran's Revolutionary Guards have launched missile and drone attacks on 22 targets in the Gulf, following which the US has started air strikes on Iran. The US Central Command has tweeted that the attacks are in response to Iran's unprovoked and continuous aggression. The attacks come after a warning by US President Donald Trump that Tehran should pay a price for stalled negotiations. The escalating attacks raise the risk of the peace process derailing.

Read more »

US-Iran War: America Strikes Back Against IranThe US military has launched airstrikes against Iran, targeting key locations such as Kish Island and Port Abbas. The escalation of tensions between the two countries is evident in the region, with reports of explosions in several Iranian cities. The US Central Command confirmed the attacks on their official social media platform. The strikes are a response to Iran's aggressive actions and come after President Donald Trump and Defense Minister Patrick Shanahan issued warnings to Tehran.

Read more »