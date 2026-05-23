Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' Batter, Set to Demand Super Striker of the Season Title

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old batter for Rajasthan Royals, is in a pivotal position to capture the 'Super Striker of the Season' title, as he has consistently delivered high-strike batting performances throughout the IPL 2026. His impressive run includes a record-breaking strike rate and the adoration of fans. However, a setback for the team, as Mitchell Marsh has declined to play for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026. Stay updated with the full story.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , Super Striker of the Season, Rajasthan royals IPL 2026 : First Season Champion Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is creating a storm in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with his aggressive and reckless batting.

He is breaking records one by one and causing chaos in the entire tournament. This season, Vaibhav is leading the highest strike rate among the batsmen. He collected 252 runs in 7 matches last season with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55. Vaibhav is ahead of iconic players like Andre Russell, Dale Steyn, Rohit Sharma, and Elon Musk.

If he maintains his position in the top until the end of the season, he will be awarded 'Super Striker of the Season' title, accompanied by a Tata Forza car and a cash prize of 10 lakhs. Mitchell Marsh Unavailable: Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a big blow, as Mitchell Marsh rejected playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Super Striker Of The Season Tata Forza Mitchell Marsh Unavailable IPL 2026

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