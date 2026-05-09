Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Chance of a Lifetime to Secure a Place in the Record Books

The 52nd match of the IPL, featuring Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, presents a golden opportunity for the 15-year-old hazards prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is poised for a historic season. With his exceptional performance this season, Vaibhav can claim the Orange Cap, leaving his rivals in the dust. Yet, the pressure is on to overcome the formidable Orange Cap incumbent Hendrick Klaasen and stake a claim for a special place in the top five scorers list of the season. Add to that, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a chance to become the sixth player to clear the 100T20 sixes barrier, only one arrow on the target. This match promises an entertaining contest and a chance for Vaibhav to secure a spot in the record books.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi : The 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling showdown at the S.M.

Stadium in Jaipur, considered as RR's home ground. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM on Saturday, 9th May 2026. Rajasthan will be keen on chalking up a win to move closer to the play-offs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old prodigy, is expected to make a significant contribution with the bat, with the spotlight being on his shoulders.

The young prodigy, who has been a consistent performer this season, has a chance to claim the Orange Cap and etch his name in the record books. In the current standings, the Orange Cap is held by Hyderabad's seasoned campaigner Hendrick Klaasen. So, what run tally should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi muster to take the Orange Cap off Klaasen and secure a place in the top five scorers list for the season?

And, even more impressively, he stands one boundary shy of 100 T20 sixes, a superstar achievement on his way to greatness. Here's the action to watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Hendrick Klaasen. Exciting stuff ahead in the Tata IPL 2026 #RVGT | SAT, 9th May, 6:30 PM. #TataIPL | Star Sport





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap Tata IPL 2026 Hendrick Klaasen 100 T20 Sixes Saiyaji Rao Memorial Stadium

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