Vatsavrit Fast 2026: Fasting for the Long Life and Prosperity of the Husband

The Vatsavrit fast is considered one of the most important fasts in the Hindu religion. It is believed that this fast is done to ensure the long life and prosperity of the husband. The fast is observed by women and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the husband. The fast is observed on the day of the full moon in the month of Shravana, as per the dridanga.

Vat Savitri 2026 Vrat Katha: In the Hindu religion , there are several fasts for women, including the most important fast of Vatsavrit. It is believed that this fast is done to ensure the long life and prosperity of the husband .

According to the dridanga, this year's Vatsavrit fast will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The women who observe this fast should recite or listen to the story of Savitri and Svayavani. This story is about Savitri's unwavering faith, which she showed by sacrificing her life to save her husband's life from Yama, the god of death





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Hindu Religion Vatsavrit Fast Long Life Prosperity Husband Yama Dridanga

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