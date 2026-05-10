West Bengal Chief Minister Proposes Celebrating West Bengal Day on June 20, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mr. Subhendu Bhuyan, has proposed celebrating West Bengal Day on June 20, 2023. The proposal was made after the state government decided to celebrate the day as a tribute to the historic decision made by the West Bengal legislators on June 20, 1947 to join India.

कोलकाता : पश्चिम बंगाल के नवनिर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार पश्चिम बंगाल दिवस 20 जून को मनाने का प्रस्ताव रखेगी। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने पश्चिम बंगाल दिवस के लिए 'पोइला बैशाख' का दिन चुना था। शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने कहा कि यह तिथि 1947 में पश्चिम बंगाल के भारत में शामिल होने के ऐतिहासिक निर्णय की प्रतीक है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं निश्चित रूप से इस प्रस्ताव को मंत्रिमंडल और विधानसभा के समक्ष रखूंगा।पश्चिम बंगाल के विधायकों ने 20 जून, 1947 को विभाजन के पक्ष में मतदान किया था जबकि पूर्वी बंगाल (जो बाद में पूर्वी पाकिस्तान बन गया) के विधायकों ने राज्य के विभाजन के खिलाफ मतदान किया था। मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने के बाद शुभेंदु भवानीपुर में जनसंघ के संस्थापक श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के आवास पर गए।20 जून को क्यों बंगाल दिवसशुभेंदु अधिकारी ने कहा कि मेरे विचार से पश्चिम बंगाल का स्थापना दिवस 20 जून, 1947 होना चाहिए। शुभेंदु ने कहा कि राज्य के लोग एक स्वतंत्र लोकतांत्रिक देश में इसलिए रह पाए क्योंकि पश्चिम बंगाल ने स्वतंत्रता से पहले भारत के साथ रहने के लिए मतदान किया था।2023 से बंगाल दिवस पर विवादशुभेंदु अधिकारी ने कहा कि यह डॉ.

श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी और भारत सेवाश्रम संघ के संस्थापक स्वामी प्रणबानंद के प्रयासों के कारण संभव हुआ। पश्चिम बंगाल दिवस मनाने को लेकर विवाद 2023 से उस समय शुरू हुआ, जब राज्य के स्थापना दिवस के संबंध में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा निर्देश जारी करने के बाद राजभवन ने 20 जून को स्थापना दिवस मनाया।केंद्र और बंगाल के बीच शुरू हुआ था टकरावकेंद्र सरकार ने 20 जून को पश्चिम बंगाल दिवस के रूप में सूचीबद्ध किया था, जिससे तत्कालीन तृणमूल कांग्रेस सरकार और राजभवन के बीच टकराव शुरू हो गया था। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने तत्कालीन राज्यपाल सी. वी.

आनंद बोस को पत्र लिखकर इस तिथि पर आपत्ति जताई थी। हालांकि, राजभवन ने 20 जून को ही समारोह का आयोजन किया





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West Bengal Day June 20 1947 India India-Pakistan Partition West Bengal Legislators India-West Bengal Relations Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee India Service Centre

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