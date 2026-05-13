Weather Alerts in India: Monsoon Entry, Heavy Rains, and Strong Winds

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 16 states, predicting rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the coming days. The weather conditions are expected to affect various regions of the country, including the southern coast, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the northeastern states.

नई दिल्ली: यूपी, बिहार, दिल्ली समेत देश के कई राज्यों में जहां एक ओर भीषण गर्मी से हाल बेहाल है, वहीं दूसरी ओर दक्षिण बंगाल की खाड़ी, अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह में मॉनसून की एंट्री हो रही है। इस बीच भारत मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले कुछ दिनों तक 16 राज्यों में आंधी-तूफान के साथ बारिश होने का अलर्ट जारी किया है। इस दौरान 50 से 70 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, अगले चार दिनों में पू्र्वोत्तर भारत, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल, तमिलनाडु और कर्नाटक के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश हो सकती है। असम और मेघालय में भी कई स्थानों पर अत्यधिक बारिश होने की संभावना है। जबकि उत्तर-पश्चिम, पश्चिम और मध्य भारत के कई इलाकों में 19 मई तक लू से लेकर भीषण लू चल सकती है। दिल्ली में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसमदिल्ली में बारिश का अलर्ट (13 से 16 मई 2026): मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। IMD ने राजधानी में 40 से 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलने की संभावना जताई है। 15 मई को भी दिल्ली में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान तापमान 41 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच सकता है। जबकि 16 मई को आसमान मुख्य रूप से साफ रहेगा। इस दौरान हवा की स्पीड करीब 15 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे होगी। यूपी में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसम?

उत्तर प्रदेश में 13 मई को मौसम विभाग ने कई जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया था। बुधवार को राज्य में तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं। IMD के अनुसार, आने वाले दो-तीन दिनों तक आसमान साफ रहेगा। तापमान में बढ़ोतरी के साथ उमस परेशान कर सकती है।राजधानी लखनऊ और आसपास के कई जिलों में अगले तीन दिनों तक बारिश का कोई अलर्ट जारी नहीं किया गया है। वहीं पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में हल्के बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। मेरठ, बुलंदशहर, शामली में बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है। बिहार में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसम?

बिहार में बारिश का अलर्ट (14 से 17 मई): बिहार में अगले कुछ दिनों तक बारिश और तेज हवाओं का दौर जारी रहने की संभावना है। राज्य में 14, 15 और 17 मई को गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की से मध्यम स्तर की बारिश हो सकती है। 16 मई को कई इलाकों में 50 से 70 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती है। मौसम विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार, दरभंगा और पूर्णिया में तेज हवाओं के साथ मौसम अधिक सक्रिय रह सकता है। लोगों को बिजली गिरने और आंधी के दौरान सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है। उत्तराखंड में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसम?

उत्तराखंड में चलेंगी तेज हवाएं (14 मई 2026): उत्तराखंड में 14 मई को तेज हवाओं का असर देखने को मिल सकता है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने राज्य में 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चलने की संभावना जताई है।देहरादून, नैनीताल, मसूरी और पिथौरागढ़ में बादल छाए रहने और बारिश होने की संभावना है। ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में मौसम ठंडा बना रहेगा। चारधाम यात्रा मार्गों पर फिसलन और पत्थर गिरने की आशंका को देखते हुए यात्रियों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है। राजस्थान में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसम?

राजस्थान में भीषण लू का अलर्ट (15 से 18 मई): देश में जहां एक ओर भारी बारिश का दौर जारी है, वहीं राजस्थान में भीषण गर्मी और लू का प्रकोप जारी है। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में 15 मई से 18 मई तक भीषण लू का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। जैसलमेर, बीकानेर और जोधपुर में भी तापमान 45 डिग्री से ऊपर रहने की संभावना है। जयपुर, अजमेर और कोटा में गर्म हवाओं के साथ उमस बढ़ सकती है। वहीं, पूर्वी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश और तेज हवाओं की संभावना बनी हुई है। रात के समय भी गर्मी से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद कम है।झारखंड में कल कैसा रहेगा मौसम?

झारखंड में बारिश का अलर्ट (14 से 18 मई): मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 14 से 18 मई के दौरान मौसम सक्रिय बना रहेगा। राज्य के कई हिस्सों में गरज-चमक, हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं। 14 मई को कुछ इलाकों में 50 से 70 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाओं का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। रांची, जमशेदपुर, धनबाद और बोकारो में बादल छाए रहने और बारिश की संभावना है। देवघर और हजारीबाग में भी मौसम बदला रह सकता है। बिजली गिरने की आशंका को देखते हुए लोगों को खुले मैदानों और पेड़ों से दूर रहने की सलाह दी गई है





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