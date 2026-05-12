Weather Update: Northern India Weather Update North India Weather Update

The article provides a detailed update on the weather conditions in northern India, including expected changes in temperature, rainfall, wind speed and thunderstorms. The passage includes information about upcoming monsoon season in northern variants of India, such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the hill areas which is expected to see medium rainfall. It also mentions weather conditions in different states and regions, the movements of weather systems and the impact of cloudbursts and lightning. The passage states that transport may be affected, poor visibility is possible and there is a higher risk of hypothermia. It also mentions possible risks and cautions. The passage covers the monsoon monsoon in northern India and its movement across the region.

Weather Update: In the northeastern part of India, a change in weather is about to happen. In recent days, the temperature has increased in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

There is good news that light rain, accompanied by dust storms, strong winds and thunderstorms can be seen in Delhi-NCR. In many areas, winds of up to 30 to 50 kilometers per hour can be seen. This may provide relief to the people from the heat. In medium rainfall is expected to occur in Haryana, Punjab and northern Rajasthan.

There is a possibility of lightning and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand, medium rainfall is expected in the mid-hills. According to media reports, in the northeast, Jammu-Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, there is a possibility of rain at many places. In some areas, heavy rainfall is expected.

On the other hand, the weather in Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep will be rainy. The temperature will reach up to 45 degrees Celsius. Western Rajasthan is expected to have severe heat. This area will also have a severe wind chill.

There is a risk of very cold winds of up to 45 degrees Celsius. A crash western humid monsoon is also moving over West Rajasthan. The passage warns that poor visibility is likely, transport may be affected and it may be difficult for people to step out. There is also a likelihood of hypothermia so the elderly, children and people with lung or heart conditions should be careful.

The passage warns about the current weather conditions and what they mean





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