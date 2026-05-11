When Anger Takes over, it's like picking up hot coals, the consequences are your own: Gautama Buddha

Guilt helps dawdle anger, but if it’s not expressed properly, it may turn into an inner inferno. The quote that anger is like picking up hot coals, you might also face pain, is a devastating description of its destructive nature. Psychological and physical impact of anger can be devastating, be it mental or physical health. It can cause issues like increased blood pressure, insomnia, heart problems, impaired decision-making capacity, and many more. Instead of suppressing anger, one must find a solution to release it or let it go. A resolution is to release it or forgive, to prioritize one's peace.

गुस्से को मन में दबाए रखना, किसी दूसरे पर फेंकने के इरादे से गर्म कोयले को पकड़ने जैसा है; अंत में जलते आप ही हैं- गौतम बुद्ध और पढ़ेक्रोध की विनाशकारी प्रकृति को दर्शाता है.

स्वयं का नुकसानजब हम किसी व्यक्ति पर क्रोधित होते हैं, तो हम अक्सर यह सोचते हैं कि हमारा गुस्सा उन्हें सजा दे रहा है. हकीकत इसके उलट है. जिस तरह एक जलता हुआ कोयला दूसरे तक पहुंचने से पहले उसे पकड़ने वाले की हथेली को झुलसा देता है, वैसे ही क्रोध की नकारात्मकता पहले हमारे अपने मानसिक और शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य को नष्ट करती है.

मानसिक और शारीरिक प्रभावमनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से, गुस्से को मन में दबाए रखने से कई मस्याएं हो सकती हैं, जैसेतनाव और चिंता: लगातार मन का अशांत रहना. रक्तचाप (Blood Pressure) का बढ़ना, नींद की कमी और हृदय संबंधी परेशानियां बढ़ती हैं. निर्णय क्षमता में कमी: क्रोधित व्यक्ति विवेक खो देता है और अक्सर ऐसे फैसले लेता है जिनका पछतावा बाद में होता है. समाधान: क्षमा और नियंत्रणक्रोध का विकल्प उसे दबाना नहीं, बल्कि उसे बाहर निकाल देना या क्षमा करना है.

क्षमा का अर्थ यह नहीं है कि आपने दूसरे व्यक्ति की गलती को सही मान लिया है, बल्कि इसका अर्थ यह है कि आपने अपनी शांति को प्राथमिकता दी है. निष्कर्षअंतत�दृष्टि: अंततः, क्रोध एक ऐसा ज़हर है उसे हम खुद पीते हैं और उम्मीद करते हैं कि सामने वाला मर जाए. यदि हम जीवन में शांति और प्रसन्नता चाहते हैं, तो हमें इस गर्म कोयले को त्यागना ही होगा.

खुद को शांत रखकर ही हम एक स्वस्थ और संतुलित जीवन जी सकते हैं. ---- समाप्त ---





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Guilt Anger Hot Coals Inferno Resolution Blaming Others For Our Own Problems Mental And Physical Health Teetering On The Brink Of Making Impulsive Dec

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