What Is Frit In Cars: The Hidden Genius Behind The Black Dots On Windshields

The black dots on windshields, often referred to as frits, are more than just a design element. They are a testament to excellent engineering that enhances the strength, safety, and longevity of the windshield. Without them, the windshield can become fragile and vulnerable to damage, posing a risk to both the passengers and the vehicle itself.

What Is Frit In Cars: क्या आपका ध्यान कभी गाड़ी की विंडशील्ड के किनारे पर बनी छोटी-छोटी काली बिंदियों के पैटर्न पर गया है? आखिर इन्हें गाड़ी के शीशे पर क्यों बनाया जाता है?

कई लोग इसे गाड़ी की लुक बढ़ाने वाला महज एक डिजाइन समझते हैं लेकिन असल में यह डिजाइन बेहतरीन इंजीनियरिंग का नमूना और किसी लाइफ सेवर से कम नहीं है। दरअसल, द विंडस्क्रीन कंपनी ग्रुप के मुताबित इन्हें फ्रिट कहा जाता है और यह एक किस्म की टेक्नोलॉजी है, जो कार की मजबूती, पैसेंजर की सुरक्षा और खुद विंडशील्ड की उम्र तय करती हैं। इन काली बिंदियों वाले इस डिजाइन के बिना तपती धूप में न सिर्फ आपकी कार का शीशा चटक सकता है, बल्कि वह अपनी जगह से बाहर भी निकल सकता है। यही वजह है कि ये सिर्फ एक डिजाइन नहीं बल्कि जान बचाने वाली ऐसी तकनीक है, जो कि अक्सर नजर अंदाज कर दी जाती है





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Frit Black Dots Windshield Engineering Safety

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