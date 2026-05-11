Women Death In Kota Hospital: Health System Under Scrutiny After Two Deaths At J K Lona Hospital

The sudden deaths of two women at J K Lona Hospital in Kota have sparked concerns about the health system's ability to handle critical situations. The families of the deceased have refused to take the bodies, accusing the hospital administration of negligence and demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the responsible authorities.

कोटा के सरकारी अस्पतालों में प्रसूताओं की लगातार हो रही मौतों ने स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के बाद अब जेके लोन अस्पताल में भी दो महिलाओं की मौत के बाद हड़कंप मचा गया है। परिजनों ने शव लेने से साफ इनकार कर दिया है और अस्पताल प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नाराजगी जताई है। 50-50 लाख रुपए मुआवजे की डिमांड मामले की सूचना मिलते ही कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष गौतम मौके पर पहुंचे और सरकार तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर तीखा हमला बोला। उन्होंने मृतक महिलाओं के परिजनों को 50-50 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की मांग की। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि लगातार प्रसूताओं की मौत के बावजूद सरकार गंभीर नहीं है। 4 महिलाओं की हो चुकी मौत गौतम ने कहा कि अब तक एक दर्जन से अधिक सिजेरियन मामलों में चार महिलाओं की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि कई अन्य महिलाओं की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है और उनका डायलिसिस चल रहा है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि सभी मरीजों में लगभग समान लक्षण सामने आए हैं, जिससे पूरे मामले में गंभीर लापरवाही और संक्रमण की आशंका गहरा गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से मांगा इस्तीफा उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से तुरंत इस्तीफे की मांग करते हुए कहा कि लगातार महिलाओं की किडनी फेल होने से मौत हो रही है लेकिन सरकार पूरी तरह मौन बनी हुई है। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पूर्ववर्ती गहलोत सरकार का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि उस समय कोटा के सरकारी अस्पतालों में प्रदेशभर से मरीज इलाज के लिए आते थे और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए कई यूनिट बनाई गई थीं। परिजनों ने शव लेने से किया इंकार इधर मृतकों के परिजनों ने भी अस्पताल प्रशासन पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उनका कहना है कि आखिर एक जैसी परिस्थितियों में लगातार महिलाओं की तबीयत क्यों बिगड़ रही है और मौतें कैसे हो रही हैं। परिजनों ने शव लेने से इनकार करते हुए निष्पक्ष जांच और जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। वहीं सूत्रों के अनुसार मामलों में गंभीर संक्रमण के चलते किडनी फेल होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। हालांकि अस्पताल प्रशासन की ओर से अभी तक इस पूरे मामले में कोई स्पष्ट आधिकारिक बयान सामने नहीं आया है। मामले ने अब राजनीतिक रूप ले लिया है और सरकार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं पर विपक्ष लगातार सवाल उठा रहा है.

कोटा के सरकारी अस्पतालों में प्रसूताओं की लगातार हो रही मौतों ने स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के बाद अब जेके लोन अस्पताल में भी दो महिलाओं की मौत के बाद हड़कंप मचा गया है। परिजनों ने शव लेने से साफ इनकार कर दिया है और अस्पताल प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नाराजगी जताई है। 50-50 लाख रुपए मुआवजे की डिमांड मामले की सूचना मिलते ही कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष गौतम मौके पर पहुंचे और सरकार तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर तीखा हमला बोला। उन्होंने मृतक महिलाओं के परिजनों को 50-50 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की मांग की। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि लगातार प्रसूताओं की मौत के बावजूद सरकार गंभीर नहीं है। 4 महिलाओं की हो चुकी मौत गौतम ने कहा कि अब तक एक दर्जन से अधिक सिजेरियन मामलों में चार महिलाओं की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि कई अन्य महिलाओं की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है और उनका डायलिसिस चल रहा है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि सभी मरीजों में लगभग समान लक्षण सामने आए हैं, जिससे पूरे मामले में गंभीर लापरवाही और संक्रमण की आशंका गहरा गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से मांगा इस्तीफा उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से तुरंत इस्तीफे की मांग करते हुए कहा कि लगातार महिलाओं की किडनी फेल होने से मौत हो रही है लेकिन सरकार पूरी तरह मौन बनी हुई है। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पूर्ववर्ती गहलोत सरकार का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि उस समय कोटा के सरकारी अस्पतालों में प्रदेशभर से मरीज इलाज के लिए आते थे और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए कई यूनिट बनाई गई थीं। परिजनों ने शव लेने से किया इंकार इधर मृतकों के परिजनों ने भी अस्पताल प्रशासन पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उनका कहना है कि आखिर एक जैसी परिस्थितियों में लगातार महिलाओं की तबीयत क्यों बिगड़ रही है और मौतें कैसे हो रही हैं। परिजनों ने शव लेने से इनकार करते हुए निष्पक्ष जांच और जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। वहीं सूत्रों के अनुसार मामलों में गंभीर संक्रमण के चलते किडनी फेल होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। हालांकि अस्पताल प्रशासन की ओर से अभी तक इस पूरे मामले में कोई स्पष्ट आधिकारिक बयान सामने नहीं आया है। मामले ने अब राजनीतिक रूप ले लिया है और सरकार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं पर विपक्ष लगातार सवाल उठा रहा है





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Women Death In Kota Hospital Health System Scrutiny J K Lona Hospital Medical College Hospital Congress District President Health Minister Kidney Failure Infections Accusations Investigation Accountability

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