World's Largest Food Crop: Global Wheat Production Expected to Decline for First Time in a Decade

The report by the USDA states that the global wheat production is expected to decline in the upcoming season, which is the first time in a decade when the global production of wheat is expected to decrease. The report predicts that the global wheat production will be 538 million tons in the upcoming season. The production is expected to decline in India, Myanmar, and the US. The decrease in production is attributed to the decrease in the number of farmers and the decrease in the amount of land used for farming in the US.

दुनिया के करोड़ों लोगों के मुख्य भोजन चावल को लेकर एक चिंताजनक खबर सामने आई है। ब्लूमबर्ग ने अमेरिकी कृषि विभाग ( USDA ) की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से बताया है कि साल 2026-27 के सीजन में वैश्विक चावल उत्पादन में गिरावट आ सकती है। पिछले एक दशक (11 साल) में यह पहला मौका होगा जब दुनिया भर में चावल की पैदावार कम होगी। USDA की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि आगामी सीजन में वैश्विक चावल उत्पादन 538 मिलियन टन रहने का अनुमान है। भारत, म्यांमार और अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट देखी जा सकती है। अमेरिका में किसानों द्वारा बुवाई कम करने के कारण पैदावार में 15% की कमी आ सकती है। चावल की रेकॉर्ड खपत और व्यापार के बीच उत्पादन कम होने से वैश्विक भंडार में भारी कमी आएगी.

दुनिया के करोड़ों लोगों के मुख्य भोजन चावल को लेकर एक चिंताजनक खबर सामने आई है। ब्लूमबर्ग ने अमेरिकी कृषि विभाग (USDA) की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से बताया है कि साल 2026-27 के सीजन में वैश्विक चावल उत्पादन में गिरावट आ सकती है। पिछले एक दशक (11 साल) में यह पहला मौका होगा जब दुनिया भर में चावल की पैदावार कम होगी। USDA की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि आगामी सीजन में वैश्विक चावल उत्पादन 538 मिलियन टन रहने का अनुमान है। भारत, म्यांमार और अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट देखी जा सकती है। अमेरिका में किसानों द्वारा बुवाई कम करने के कारण पैदावार में 15% की कमी आ सकती है। चावल की रेकॉर्ड खपत और व्यापार के बीच उत्पादन कम होने से वैश्विक भंडार में भारी कमी आएगी





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Wheat Decline Production USDA Al Ninnu Eurasian Drought Energy Prices Crop Yield Food Security Global Food Market

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