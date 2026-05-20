Wamika Gaba Interview: Industry's Cat Fights and Possibly Rejecting Comedy Animal Inside

Actress Vasudha Goba reacted to the question of 'cat fights' in the industry, saying, 'Dogs' fights too happen here...The comedy animal inside me needs to come out,'

मेरे अंदर का जानवर...

', इंडस्ट्री में कैट फाइट्स के सवाल पर वामिका गब्बी ने दिया करारा जवाब Vamika Gabbi Interview: वामिका गब्बी ने इंडस्ट्री में कैट फाइट्स के सवाल पर कहा- यहां डॉग फाइट्स भी होती हैं. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा- मेरे अंदर का कॉमिडी वाला जो जानवर है, उसे मुझे निकालने की बहुत जरूरत है. Vamika Gabbi Interview: वामिका गब्बी ने इंडस्ट्री में कैट फाइट्स के सवाल पर कहा- यहां डॉग फाइट्स भी होती हैं.

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा- मेरे अंदर का कॉमिडी वाला जो जानवर है, उसे मुझे निकालने की बहुत जरूरत है. वामिका गब्बी ने अपने करियर में लंबा संघर्ष देखा है. पंजाबी फिल्मों से एक्टिंग की शुरुआत करने वाली वामिका ने कभी छोटे-छोटे किरदार निभाए, तो कभी इंडस्ट्री में खुद को साबित करने के लिए सालों इंतजार किया. लेकिन आज स्थिति बदल चुकी है





News Nation / 🏆 15. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Actress Vasudha Goba Interview Comedy Cat Fights Dog Fights Performance Role In Industry Muslim Hindu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21–22 मई को होगी चीनी उद्योग के भविष्य पर चर्चा: 10 देशों के प्रतिनिधि लेंगे हिस्सा, बायो प्लास्टिक पर भी होगा मंथनGlobal meet on sugarcane & sugar industry future in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Follow latest updates on bio-plastics and industry growth.

Read more »

Uttar Pradesh Government Increases Veterinary Allowance for StudentsThe Yogi Adityanath government, which is committed to improving animal welfare and providing better facilities in the field of animal husbandry, has increased the stipend for students pursuing veterinary medicine by three times, making it 12,000 per month from 4,000.

Read more »

OTT पर Comedy Thriller का होगा धमाका, सिनेमाघरों के बाद ऑनलाइन स्ट्रीम होने वाली है Jetlee मूवी - jetlee ott release date when and where to watch comedy thriller after theatresJet Lee OTT Release Date: कॉमेडी थ्रिलर जेट ली सिनेमाघरों के बाद अब ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर तहलका मचाने आ रही है।

Read more »

Exclusive: ‘बॉक्सर के रोल के लिए वैसी ही जिंदगी जीनी पड़ती है’, पुलकित सम्राट ने ‘ग्लोरी’ को बताया गेम चेंजिंगPulkit Samrat Interview: पुलकित सम्राट पहली बार ‘ग्लोरी’ में एक अलग तरह के किरदार में नजर आए हैं। जानिए अपने किरदार और तैयारी को लेकर

Read more »

Daisy Shah on Bold Intimate SceneDaisy Shah on Bold Intimate Scene: Daisy Shah, a popular actress in the Hindi film industry, recently opened up about her bold and intimate scenes in a recent interview. She shared her insights and experiences related to her career and personal life.

Read more »

23 मई को भोपाल आएगी पेद्दी की टीम: राम चरण बोले- हम ए.आर.रहमान की लाइव परफॉर्मेंस के साथ भोपाल में शाम बिताने के लिए एक्साइटेड हैंRam Charan Interview, AR Rehman Will Perform Live In Bhopal At 23 may for mega musical night for Movie Peddi, said- its heart of india

Read more »